Womack Clinical Nurse Transition Programs Unite for Excellence

Courtesy Photo | 2nd Lt. Kayla Solberg, RN (left) decisively administers life-saving measures, expertly...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 2nd Lt. Kayla Solberg, RN (left) decisively administers life-saving measures, expertly placing an IV and starting fluids on a casualty. Simultaneously, 2nd Lt. Elizabeth Melendez, RN (right) takes charge by assisting her and collecting a situation report to ensure a swift and effective patient evacuation, October 29, 2025, Womack Army Medical Center Simulation Department, Fort Bragg North Carolina. see less | View Image Page

Written by Lt. Col. Cassandra James-Ivery, Womack Army Medical Center Hospital Education and Staff Development Chief.



FORT BRAGG, N.C -- With great enthusiasm, Womack Army Medical Center, Hospital Education & Staff Development (HESD) is thrilled to announce a significant leap forward in clinical excellence. This milestone is the result of a groundbreaking collaboration between the Clinical Nurse Transition Program (CNTP) and the innovative Licensed Practical Nurse Clinical Transition Program (LPNCTP). Held from October 27 to October 29, 2025, this initiative was carefully crafted to empower newly graduated 68C Practical Nurse Specialists by providing them with essential skills, boosting their confidence, and refining their clinical judgment, aligning with the comprehensive support available for freshly minted Registered Nurses (RNs).



Under the expert guidance of Kim Howard, CNTP director, and Capt. Carmen Williams, CNTP Deputy Director, this training brought together seasoned instructors from various sectors within the WAMC footprint. Their expertise, honed through years of dedicated service, played a crucial role in steering participants through the challenging Individual Critical Tasks List (ICTL), which mirrors the complexities of real-world medical simulations orchestrated by WAMC’s Simulation Team.



Lt. Col. Wendra Galfand, Director of Medical Education and Research, underscored the importance of integrating all medical disciplines, including technical specialties, to promote collaboration and support WAMC’s initiative for enhanced medical simulation education and clinical readiness.



This training served as a vital opportunity for soldiers to bolster their clinical competencies and expand their essential knowledge. Through a mix of didactic instruction and immersive simulation training, soldiers engaged in hands-on exercises that sharpened their skills in critical areas, such as hospital triage, evacuation procedures, massive hemorrhage management, airway management, breathing techniques, hypothermia prevention, whole blood collection, burn care, and rapid trauma assessment.



Thanks to the unwavering support of WAMC's Executive Nursing Leadership, including Chief Nursing Officer Col. Donald Kimbler and Deputy Commander for Inpatient Services Col. Guy St. Louis, the CNTP and LPNCTP successfully joined forces to elevate professional standards among both military RNs and LPNs.



Participants provided overwhelmingly positive feedback about the Simulation Week. 2nd Lt. Davis Young, registered nurse shared, "I truly valued the passion and knowledge demonstrated by the instructors. It was clear that they have extensive experience and expertise," Sgt. Luisa Ingram, 68C, remarked. "Having the Rapid Trauma Assessment class right before the MASCAL by Staff. Sgt. Anthony Barski, HESD Paramedic coordinator, was immensely beneficial. It allowed us to put into practice what we learned and gave us a clearer understanding of our responsibilities and expectations." Pfc. Sharleeza Cross, 68C, added, "I greatly appreciate HESD NCOIC, Sgt. 1st. Class. Phillip Hubbard's instruction on junctional tourniquets. His use of full body weight during training added realism, and rotating through various training stations kept us thoroughly engaged."



This initiative marks a transformative shift in WAMC’s approach to clinical training and leadership development, setting a new standard for excellence in Army Medicine. We look forward to witnessing the significant impact this initiative will have on our organization, the Army Medical Department (AMEDD), and beyond.





