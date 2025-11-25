Womack Clinical Nurse Transition Programs Unite for Excellence

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

2nd Lt. Kayla Solberg, RN (left) decisively administers life-saving measures, expertly placing an IV and starting fluids on a casualty. Simultaneously, 2nd Lt. Elizabeth Melendez, RN (right) takes charge by assisting her and collecting a situation report to ensure a swift and effective patient evacuation, October 29, 2025, Womack Army Medical Center Simulation Department, Fort Bragg North Carolina.