2nd Lt. Kayla Solberg, RN (left) decisively administers life-saving measures, expertly placing an IV and starting fluids on a casualty. Simultaneously, 2nd Lt. Elizabeth Melendez, RN (right) takes charge by assisting her and collecting a situation report to ensure a swift and effective patient evacuation, October 29, 2025, Womack Army Medical Center Simulation Department, Fort Bragg North Carolina.
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 10:48
|Photo ID:
|9417579
|VIRIN:
|251029-O-EV225-7797
|Resolution:
|2992x2992
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
Womack Clinical Nurse Transition Programs Unite for Excellence
