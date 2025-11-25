Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Womack Clinical Nurse Transition Programs Unite for Excellence [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Womack Clinical Nurse Transition Programs Unite for Excellence

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Womack Army Medical Center

    Pfc. Karen Angeli-Montoya, LPN performs rapid trauma assessments and life-saving measures on casualty during a MASCAL exercise October 29, 2025, Womack Army Medical Center Simulation Department, Fort Bragg North Carolina.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 10:48
    Photo ID: 9417583
    VIRIN: 251029-O-EV225-6127
    Resolution: 2992x2992
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Womack Clinical Nurse Transition Programs Unite for Excellence [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Womack Clinical Nurse Transition Programs Unite for Excellence
    Womack Clinical Nurse Transition Programs Unite for Excellence
    Womack Clinical Nurse Transition Programs Unite for Excellence

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Womack Clinical Nurse Transition Programs Unite for Excellence

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download