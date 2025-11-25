Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fit to lead, fit to fight

    Fit to lead, fit to fight

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Isabel Tanner 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force commanders assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing participate in a group physical training session at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Nov. 11, 2025. The training underscored the Department of War’s focus on cultivating a holistic wellness culture that empowers Airmen and Guardians to be more dominant, agile and lethal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isabel Tanner)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 10:58
    Photo ID: 9417563
    VIRIN: 251117-F-ER856-1048
    Resolution: 6540x4671
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Fit to lead, fit to fight [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Isabel Tanner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Commanders
    1 SOW
    Hurlburt Field

