Fit to lead, fit to fight

U.S. Air Force commanders assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing participate in a group physical training session at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Nov. 11, 2025. The training session underscored the Department of War’s focus on maintaining mission readiness through physical preparedness, ensuring a more lethal, fighting force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isabel Tanner)