Fit to lead, fit to fight

U.S. Air Force Maj. Shauna Young, a 1st Special Operations Wing comptroller squadron commander, participates in a group physical training session at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Nov. 11, 2025. The session underscored the Department of War’s focus on cultivating a holistic wellness culture that empowers Airmen and Guardians to be more dominant, agile and lethal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isabel Tanner)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 10:57
|Photo ID:
|9417561
|VIRIN:
|251117-F-ER856-1114
|Resolution:
|2634x3687
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
