Fit to lead, fit to fight

U.S. Air Force Col. Mark Hamilton, 1st Special Operations Wing commander, addresses base leaders after a group physical training session at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Nov. 11, 2025. The session emphasized Hamilton’s priority of ensuring every Airman is spiritually, mentally and physically prepared for any challenge, any time, any place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isabel Tanner)