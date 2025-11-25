Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA Energy commander continues assessment of fuel requirements across the Indo-Pacific, enhancing warfighter support in Korea and Japan [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DLA Energy commander continues assessment of fuel requirements across the Indo-Pacific, enhancing warfighter support in Korea and Japan

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.17.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Logistics Agency Energy

    RDML George Bresnihan (center right) and Army Lt. Col. Jeremia Van (center left) gather around “Pipeman Pete” with staff at DLA Energy Indo-Pacific Korea headquarters. The statue, constructed with readily-available pipeline material, symbolizes esprit de corps among the petroleum workforce.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 09:03
    Photo ID: 9415428
    VIRIN: 251017-D-D0441-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Energy commander continues assessment of fuel requirements across the Indo-Pacific, enhancing warfighter support in Korea and Japan [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DLA Energy commander continues assessment of fuel requirements across the Indo-Pacific, enhancing warfighter support in Korea and Japan
    DLA Energy commander continues assessment of fuel requirements across the Indo-Pacific, enhancing warfighter support in Korea and Japan
    DLA Energy commander continues assessment of fuel requirements across the Indo-Pacific, enhancing warfighter support in Korea and Japan
    DLA Energy commander continues assessment of fuel requirements across the Indo-Pacific, enhancing warfighter support in Korea and Japan
    DLA Energy commander continues assessment of fuel requirements across the Indo-Pacific, enhancing warfighter support in Korea and Japan
    DLA Energy commander continues assessment of fuel requirements across the Indo-Pacific, enhancing warfighter support in Korea and Japan
    DLA Energy commander continues assessment of fuel requirements across the Indo-Pacific, enhancing warfighter support in Korea and Japan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DLA Energy commander continues assessment of fuel requirements across the Indo-Pacific, enhancing warfighter support in Korea and Japan

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download