DLA Energy commander continues assessment of fuel requirements across the Indo-Pacific, enhancing warfighter support in Korea and Japan

Defense Logistics Agency Energy Commander Navy Rear Adm. George Bresnihan visited multiple military installations, Defense Fuel Support Points and energy supplier facilities in Korea and Japan in October 2025. These visits are part of a broader assessment of DLA Energy’s current support capabilities in the Indo-Pacific as well as planning for future energy requirements.



RDML Bresnihan emphasized the strategic role of DLA Energy’s partnerships with military commands and private-sector industry stakeholders in maintaining a resilient and reliable fuel supply for warfighters operating in the region.



"Working closely with our warfighting partners ensures DLA Energy can meet their demands for a sustainable fuel supply," said Bresnihan. He added the teams across DLA Energy in Korea and Japan have undertaken long-term planning to set conditions for success in any environment – even for the possibility of future conflict in the region should that day come.



Bresnihan and DLA Energy Korea Commander Army Lt. Col. Jeremia Van met with industry representatives and toured facilities supporting regional operations. At DFSP Pyeongtaek, a central fuel hub on the Korean peninsula, Bresnihan and Van witnessed storage and distribution operations that supply U.S. Forces Korea installations such as Osan Air Base.



"The key to our success lies in the strength of our partnerships both on and off the peninsula," said Van. She underscored the importance of these relationships given the region’s dynamic operating environment. "Big energy solutions require innovation and cooperation," she added.



Van highlighted DLA Energy's strategic partnerships with local energy suppliers as a fundamental link to ensuring the operational readiness of U.S. military personnel in Korea.



Balancing security, cost and reliability, DLA Energy Korea actively manages these partnerships to maximize the advantage of leveraging local expertise and infrastructure to create a more resilient fuel supply chain.



Bresnihan commended Van and her team for serving as the critical link in the energy supply chain, working behind the scenes to support military operations and contribute to the security and stability of the region.



"Their ability to anticipate needs, secure reliable fuel sources and manage supply lines across the peninsula upholds our enduring mission to the warfighters in Korea," Bresnihan said.



Bresnihan then traveled to Japan, where he met with DLA Energy Japan Commander Air Force Maj. Dominic Baker to review supply chain operations and ensure the long-term sustainment of warfighters' fuel demands.



DLA Energy Japan provides oversight, quality control, and supply planning for about 40 percent of the fuel stored and distributed in the Indo-Pacific region. This accounts for roughly $1.8 billion in energy-related contracts and inventory.



Bresnihan visited DFSP Okinawa, a facility that utilizes an offshore buoy system and network of underwater pipelines. In total, this DFSP stores more than 50 million gallons of petroleum products and is capable of distributing fuel across the entire island of Okinawa.



"Our ability to deliver energy solutions to the U.S. forces operating in Japan requires an innovative approach to logistics given the unique geography," said Bresnihan. "Our success also requires active coordination with the warfighters we serve."



Baker underscored the importance of customer service at DLA Energy Japan.



"We work hand-in-hand with the warfighter to manage fuel supply chains and develop more accurate demand forecasts that anticipate their energy requirements," Baker said. He emphasized direct lines of communication help to mitigate fuel-related logistics issues before they pose greater risks.



"This coordinated approach is essential for ensuring the warfighter has the fuel they need whether it's for a routine training exercise, joint operation or potential crisis response," Baker noted.



During his visit to Japan, RDML Bresnihan met with military leaders to discuss their priorities in the region and ensure DLA Energy Japan is meeting their demands for a resilient and capable supply of fuel.



To support U.S. forces operating in Japan, DLA Energy manages the entire fuel lifecycle process. This includes sourcing fuel through contracts with energy companies, maintaining storage and distribution facilities and delivering fuel via tankers, pipelines and other methods. DLA Energy is also responsible for quality assurance, guaranteeing the fuel delivered from its inventory meets the stringent specifications of its military customers. The real-time monitoring of fuel inventory levels and constant communication with military customers enable DLA Energy to adapt to changing demands.



Indo-Pacific region is the military’s largest area of responsibility by geography and represents an increasingly complex national security environment.



"For U.S. forces operating across this vast area, our commitment to providing uninterrupted access to fuel goes beyond logistics,” Bresnihan said. “Our unwavering dedication is rooted in service to those who protect America’s security, respond swiftly to any contingency and preserve stability in the region."