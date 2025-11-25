Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA Energy commander continues assessment of fuel requirements across the Indo-Pacific, enhancing warfighter support in Korea and Japan [Image 1 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DLA Energy commander continues assessment of fuel requirements across the Indo-Pacific, enhancing warfighter support in Korea and Japan

    JAPAN

    10.23.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Logistics Agency Energy

    RDML Bresnihan (right) inspects a Single Point Mooring and receives operational details about its role in supporting warfighters’ fuel requirements in Japan.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 09:03
    Photo ID: 9415420
    VIRIN: 251023-D-D0441-1001
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Energy commander continues assessment of fuel requirements across the Indo-Pacific, enhancing warfighter support in Korea and Japan [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DLA Energy commander continues assessment of fuel requirements across the Indo-Pacific, enhancing warfighter support in Korea and Japan
    DLA Energy commander continues assessment of fuel requirements across the Indo-Pacific, enhancing warfighter support in Korea and Japan
    DLA Energy commander continues assessment of fuel requirements across the Indo-Pacific, enhancing warfighter support in Korea and Japan
    DLA Energy commander continues assessment of fuel requirements across the Indo-Pacific, enhancing warfighter support in Korea and Japan
    DLA Energy commander continues assessment of fuel requirements across the Indo-Pacific, enhancing warfighter support in Korea and Japan
    DLA Energy commander continues assessment of fuel requirements across the Indo-Pacific, enhancing warfighter support in Korea and Japan
    DLA Energy commander continues assessment of fuel requirements across the Indo-Pacific, enhancing warfighter support in Korea and Japan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DLA Energy commander continues assessment of fuel requirements across the Indo-Pacific, enhancing warfighter support in Korea and Japan

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download