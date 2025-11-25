RDML Bresnihan (center) stands atop a fuel storage tank at DFSP Pyeongtaek with Army Lt. Col Van (center left), Navy Lt. Cleopatra Haynes (center right) and representatives from a Korean energy supplier partner.
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 09:03
|Photo ID:
|9415424
|VIRIN:
|251015-D-D0441-1002
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Energy commander continues assessment of fuel requirements across the Indo-Pacific, enhancing warfighter support in Korea and Japan [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DLA Energy commander continues assessment of fuel requirements across the Indo-Pacific, enhancing warfighter support in Korea and Japan
No keywords found.