    DLA Energy commander continues assessment of fuel requirements across the Indo-Pacific, enhancing warfighter support in Korea and Japan [Image 4 of 7]

    DLA Energy commander continues assessment of fuel requirements across the Indo-Pacific, enhancing warfighter support in Korea and Japan

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.15.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Logistics Agency Energy

    RDML Bresnihan (center) stands atop a fuel storage tank at DFSP Pyeongtaek with Army Lt. Col Van (center left), Navy Lt. Cleopatra Haynes (center right) and representatives from a Korean energy supplier partner.

    Date Taken: 10.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 09:03
    Photo ID: 9415424
    VIRIN: 251015-D-D0441-1002
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: KR
