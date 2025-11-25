66th Military Intelligence Brigade Commander Col. Curtis and Brigade Command Sergeant Major CSM Shutts deliver an inspirational speech while presenting coins and Army Achievement Medals (AAMs) to Soldiers for their outstanding achievements during Avenger Triad 25.
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 04:24
|Photo ID:
|9415254
|VIRIN:
|251031-A-JW496-5992
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|15.84 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade recognizes Soldiers with coins and AAMs for outstanding achievements during Avenger Triad 25. [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Alissa Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
