Avenger Triad 25: 323rd Military Intelligence Battalion Strengthens NATO's Collective Warfighting Capabilities

WIESBADEN, Germany –The 323rd Military Intelligence Battalion (Theater Support Battalion), 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, Military Intelligence Readiness Command, played a pivotal role in Avenger Triad 25. This command post exercise, held from Oct. 22 to Nov. 2, 2025, enhanced NATO’s collective warfighting capabilities, and saw the battalion support U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) in synchronizing multinational operations above the corps level.

Avenger Triad 25 provided a unique platform for U.S. and NATO forces to collaborate and refine their intelligence operations. One of the aspects that stood out of this iteration was the leadership role assumed by an international officer serving as the Analysis Control Element (ACE) chief, who guided the U.S. team in delivering theater-level all-source intelligence analysis.

“Having a truly interoperable ACE and integration with the Multinational Corps was invaluable,” remarked Spc. Kendal Ferguson, an intelligence analyst with the 323rd Military Intelligence Battalion. The exercise allowed Soldiers to develop their skills in a realistic environment, enhancing their understanding of USAREUR-AF’s role as a NATO Multi-Corps Land Component Command (MCLCC).

“I gained a better understanding of the G2 ACE’s role and saw firsthand how the 323rd Military Intelligence Battalion can augment USAREUR-AF’s intelligence capabilities,” stated 1st Lt. Ryan Reddy, the Signal Intelligence Detachment officer with the 323rd Military Intelligence Battalion.

. The battalion’s involvement demonstrated the readiness and adaptability of the Reserve Component in supporting critical intelligence operations.

Training for Avenger Triad 25 began well before the unit’s arrival in Wiesbaden. The USAREUR-AF G2 Training Readiness Exercise (TREX) team, led by Lt. Col. Christopher Thorton and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Crisobal Payano conducted pre-deployment briefings and training to ensure Soldiers were equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge. “We provided a Road to War brief and an overview of the Army Intelligence Data Platform (AIDP),” explained CW2 Payano.

Throughout the exercise, Soldiers operated various systems, including the Maven Smart System and the Army Intelligence Data Platform.

“It was impressive to see how NATO members could quickly disseminate information and collaborate using these tools,” said 1st Lt. Reddy.

Spc. Ferguson noted that the integration of the Intelligence Collaboration Interface (ICI) with the Maven Smart System was a significant improvement over previous systems, enhancing user experience and operational efficiency.

However, the exercise was not without challenges. Soldiers faced a steep learning curve, particularly regarding the users understanding of the Maven system and the complexities of working within a theater-level ACE. “Understanding the buttonology of the Maven system was initially daunting,” admitted Sgt. Loller, an intelligence analyst with the 323rd Military Intelligence Battalion.

Despite these challenges, the overarching goal of Avenger Triad 25 was met: to bolster intelligence support for targeting operations and enhance collaboration among U.S. and NATO forces. “This exercise served as a stress test for the ACE, ensuring we could meet the increased demands from fires and targeting while maintaining the quality of our intelligence products,” Spc. Ferguson concluded.

As the 323rd Military Intelligence Battalion continues to refine its capabilities, the experience gained during Avenger Triad 25 will undoubtedly contribute to its mission readiness and effectiveness in future operations.