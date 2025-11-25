Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Conclusion of Avenger Triad 25 [Image 1 of 3]

    Conclusion of Avenger Triad 25

    GERMANY

    10.31.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Alissa Estep 

    66th Military Intelligence Brigade

    Soldiers of the 323rd Military Intelligence Battalion and support personnel from the 66th Military Intelligence Brigade gather for a group photo at the conclusion of Avenger Triad 25, highlighting their dedication to enhancing NATO's collective warfighting capabilities through collaboration and intelligence excellence.

    Date Taken: 10.31.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 04:24
    Photo ID: 9415252
    VIRIN: 251031-A-JW496-5722
    Resolution: 7239x4828
    Size: 10.99 MB
    Location: DE
    This work, Conclusion of Avenger Triad 25 [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Alissa Estep, identified by DVIDS

    Conclusion of Avenger Triad 25
    USAREUR-AF G2 Col. Harty Recognizes Soldiers' Outstanding Achievements in Avenger Triad 25
    66th Military Intelligence Brigade recognizes Soldiers with coins and AAMs for outstanding achievements during Avenger Triad 25.

    Avenger Triad 25: 323rd Military Intelligence Battalion Strengthens NATO's Collective Warfighting Capabilities

