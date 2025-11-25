Soldiers of the 323rd Military Intelligence Battalion and support personnel from the 66th Military Intelligence Brigade gather for a group photo at the conclusion of Avenger Triad 25, highlighting their dedication to enhancing NATO's collective warfighting capabilities through collaboration and intelligence excellence.
Avenger Triad 25: 323rd Military Intelligence Battalion Strengthens NATO's Collective Warfighting Capabilities
