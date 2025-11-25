Col. Harty, USAREUR-AF G2, recognizes Soldiers for their outstanding performance during Avenger Triad 25, celebrating their dedication and contributions to the exercise's success.
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 04:24
|Photo ID:
|9415253
|VIRIN:
|251031-A-JW496-2673
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|15.08 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAREUR-AF G2 Col. Harty Recognizes Soldiers' Outstanding Achievements in Avenger Triad 25 [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Alissa Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Avenger Triad 25: 323rd Military Intelligence Battalion Strengthens NATO's Collective Warfighting Capabilities
