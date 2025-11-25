Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of War Serves National Guardsmen a Thanksgiving Meal [Image 21 of 25]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Secretary of War Serves National Guardsmen a Thanksgiving Meal

    WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiko Bongolan 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    The National Guardsmen eat a Thanksgiving meal at the National Guard Armory in Washington, D.C., Nov. 28, 2025. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiko Bongolan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2025
    Date Posted: 11.30.2025 20:03
    Photo ID: 9414639
    VIRIN: 251128-D-HB628-3903
    Resolution: 7647x5098
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of War Serves National Guardsmen a Thanksgiving Meal [Image 25 of 25], by PO2 Aiko Bongolan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Secretary of War Serves National Guardsmen a Thanksgiving Meal
    Secretary of War Serves National Guardsmen a Thanksgiving Meal
    Secretary of War Serves National Guardsmen a Thanksgiving Meal
    Secretary of War Serves National Guardsmen a Thanksgiving Meal
    Secretary of War Serves National Guardsmen a Thanksgiving Meal
    Secretary of War Serves National Guardsmen a Thanksgiving Meal
    Secretary of War Serves National Guardsmen a Thanksgiving Meal
    Secretary of War Serves National Guardsmen a Thanksgiving Meal
    Secretary of War Serves National Guardsmen a Thanksgiving Meal
    Secretary of War Serves National Guardsmen a Thanksgiving Meal
    Secretary of War Serves National Guardsmen a Thanksgiving Meal
    Secretary of War Serves National Guardsmen a Thanksgiving Meal
    Secretary of War Serves National Guardsmen a Thanksgiving Meal
    Secretary of War Serves National Guardsmen a Thanksgiving Meal
    Secretary of War Serves National Guardsmen a Thanksgiving Meal
    Secretary of War Serves National Guardsmen a Thanksgiving Meal
    Secretary of War Serves National Guardsmen a Thanksgiving Meal
    Secretary of War Serves National Guardsmen a Thanksgiving Meal
    Secretary of War Serves National Guardsmen a Thanksgiving Meal
    Secretary of War Serves National Guardsmen a Thanksgiving Meal
    Secretary of War Serves National Guardsmen a Thanksgiving Meal
    Secretary of War Serves National Guardsmen a Thanksgiving Meal
    Secretary of War Serves National Guardsmen a Thanksgiving Meal
    Secretary of War Serves National Guardsmen a Thanksgiving Meal
    Secretary of War Serves National Guardsmen a Thanksgiving Meal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thanksgiving
    SECWAR
    SECWARHegseth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download