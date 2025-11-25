Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of War Serves National Guardsmen a Thanksgiving Meal [Image 19 of 25]

    Secretary of War Serves National Guardsmen a Thanksgiving Meal

    WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiko Bongolan 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, along with members of the Office of the Secretary of War, serves National Guardsmen a Thanksgiving meal at the National Guard Armory in Washington, D.C., Nov. 28, 2025. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiko Bongolan)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2025
    Date Posted: 11.30.2025 20:03
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Thanksgiving
    SECWAR
    SECWARHegseth

