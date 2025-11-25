Date Taken: 11.28.2025 Date Posted: 11.30.2025 20:04 Photo ID: 9414630 VIRIN: 251128-D-HB628-2708 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4.24 MB Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Secretary of War Serves National Guardsmen a Thanksgiving Meal [Image 25 of 25], by PO2 Aiko Bongolan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.