Assistant Secretary of War for Legislative Affairs Dane Hughes and Deputy Assistant to the Secretary of War for Strategic Engagement Tami Radabaugh serves National Guardsmen a Thanksgiving meal at the National Guard Armory in Washington, D.C., Nov. 28, 2025. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiko Bongolan)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2025 20:04
|Photo ID:
|9414629
|VIRIN:
|251128-D-HB628-2832
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.81 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary of War Serves National Guardsmen a Thanksgiving Meal [Image 25 of 25], by PO2 Aiko Bongolan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.