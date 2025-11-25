Secretary of War Serves National Guardsmen a Thanksgiving Meal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Assistant Secretary of War for Legislative Affairs Dane Hughes and Deputy Assistant to the Secretary of War for Strategic Engagement Tami Radabaugh serves National Guardsmen a Thanksgiving meal at the National Guard Armory in Washington, D.C., Nov. 28, 2025. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiko Bongolan)