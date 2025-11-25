Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, Commander, Indo-Pacific Command, visits USS Nimitz [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, Commander, Indo-Pacific Command, visits USS Nimitz

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKHAM, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tomas Valdes 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, Commander, Indo-Pacific Command, visits the Nimitz Class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Nov 29, 2025. Nimitz, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11, is pier side at JBPHH for a scheduled port visit while operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2025
    Date Posted: 11.30.2025 13:51
    Photo ID: 9414535
    VIRIN: 251129-N-EJ277-1050
    Resolution: 5488x3659
    Size: 6.09 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKHAM, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, Commander, Indo-Pacific Command, visits USS Nimitz [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Tomas Valdes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, Commander, Indo-Pacific Command, visits USS Nimitz
    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, Commander, Indo-Pacific Command, visits USS Nimitz
    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, Commander, Indo-Pacific Command, visits USS Nimitz
    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, Commander, Indo-Pacific Command, visits USS Nimitz
    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, Commander, Indo-Pacific Command, visits USS Nimitz
    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, Commander, Indo-Pacific Command, visits USS Nimitz
    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, Commander, Indo-Pacific Command, visits USS Nimitz

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DV Visit
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickham
    INDOPACOM
    USS Nimitz
    aircraft carrier
    CVN 68

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download