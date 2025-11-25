Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, Commander, Indo-Pacific Command, visits USS Nimitz [Image 3 of 7]

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, Commander, Indo-Pacific Command, visits USS Nimitz

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKHAM, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, Commander, Indo-Pacific Command, visits the Nimitz Class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Nov 29, 2025. Nimitz, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11, is pier side at JBPHH for a scheduled port visit while operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

    Date Taken: 11.29.2025
    Date Posted: 11.30.2025 13:51
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKHAM, US
    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, Commander, Indo-Pacific Command, visits USS Nimitz
    DV Visit
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickham
    INDOPACOM
    USS Nimitz
    aircraft carrier
    CVN 68

