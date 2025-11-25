Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, Commander, Indo-Pacific Command, visits USS Nimitz

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, Commander, Indo-Pacific Command, visits the Nimitz Class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Nov 29, 2025. Nimitz, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11, is pier side at JBPHH for a scheduled port visit while operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations.