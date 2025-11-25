Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickham [Image 22 of 22]

    Nimitz Arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickham

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKHAM, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2025

    Photo by Seaman Chad Hughes 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    U.S. Sailors heave line on the fantail of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while pulling into Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam (JBPHH), Nov. 29, 2025. Nimitz, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11, is pier side at JBPHH for a scheduled port visit while operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chad K. Hughes)

    Date Taken: 11.29.2025
    Date Posted: 11.29.2025 23:43
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKHAM, US
