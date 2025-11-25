U.S. Sailors man the rails on the flightdeck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while pulling into Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Nov. 29, 2025. Nimitz, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11, is pier side at JBPHH for a scheduled port visit while operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew C. Wolf)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2025 23:43
|Photo ID:
|9413983
|VIRIN:
|251129-N-AW546-1177
|Resolution:
|3631x2421
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKHAM, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickham [Image 22 of 22], by SN Matthew Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.