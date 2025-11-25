Nimitz Arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickham

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Sailor aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) renders honors as the ship passes the USS Arizona memorial while pulling in to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Nov. 29, 2025. Nimitz, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11, is pier side at JBPHH for a scheduled port visit while operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Carson Croom)