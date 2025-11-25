BASE LEADERS SERVE FRESH THANKSGIVING MEALS AT HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE DINING FACILITY

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leadership from across the 49th Wing serve Thanksgiving meals at the Shifting Sands Dining Facility at Holloman Air Force Base, Nov. 27, 2025. Fresh meals prepared by the 49th Force Support Squadron sustainment services flight were served to Airmen and guests alike to further morale and camaraderie during the Thanksgiving holiday period. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)