Leadership from across the 49th Wing serve Thanksgiving meals at the Shifting Sands Dining Facility at Holloman Air Force Base, Nov. 27, 2025. Fresh meals prepared by the 49th Force Support Squadron sustainment services flight were served to Airmen and guests alike to further morale and camaraderie during the Thanksgiving holiday period. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2025 22:10
|Photo ID:
|9413808
|VIRIN:
|251127-F-TL923-1119
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.31 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
This work, BASE LEADERS SERVE FRESH THANKSGIVING MEALS AT HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE DINING FACILITY [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Elijah Strickland