BASE LEADERS SERVE FRESH THANKSGIVING MEALS AT HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE DINING FACILITY

Pies prepared by the 49th Force Support Squadron sustainment services flight are on display during Thanksgiving lunch at the Shifting Sands Dining Facility at Holloman Air Force Base, Nov. 27, 2025. Food prepared by the 49th FSS was served by 49th Wing leadership to Airmen, personnel and others who may be away from their families this holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)