    BASE LEADERS SERVE FRESH THANKSGIVING MEALS AT HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE DINING FACILITY [Image 2 of 5]

    BASE LEADERS SERVE FRESH THANKSGIVING MEALS AT HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE DINING FACILITY

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Dunston, 49th Maintenance Group Commander, center, gives out Thanksgiving dessert at the Shifting Sands Dining Facility at Holloman Air Force Base, Nov. 27, 2025. The 49th Force Support Squadron sustainment services flight hosted Thanksgiving meals at the DFAC for the first time since 2022 after a successful renovation, providing meals closer to Airmen who live in the dorms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2025
    Date Posted: 11.29.2025 22:10
    Photo ID: 9413805
    VIRIN: 251127-F-TL923-1061
    Resolution: 6000x3992
    Size: 4.78 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Holloman AFB
    49th Wing
    49th Force Support Squadron
    community
    dining facility
    Thanksgiving

