BASE LEADERS SERVE FRESH THANKSGIVING MEALS AT HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE DINING FACILITY

U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Dunston, 49th Maintenance Group Commander, center, gives out Thanksgiving dessert at the Shifting Sands Dining Facility at Holloman Air Force Base, Nov. 27, 2025. The 49th Force Support Squadron sustainment services flight hosted Thanksgiving meals at the DFAC for the first time since 2022 after a successful renovation, providing meals closer to Airmen who live in the dorms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)