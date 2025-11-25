U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, left, and Tricia Ethridge, Holloman Spouses Organization member, prepare a Thanksgiving meal plate at the Shifting Sands Dining Facility at Holloman Air Force Base, Nov. 27, 2025. The 49th Force Support Squadron sustainment services flight provided meals for Airmen and staff who may be stationed away from their families during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2025 22:10
|Photo ID:
|9413804
|VIRIN:
|251127-F-TL923-1033
|Resolution:
|6000x3992
|Size:
|6.43 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BASE LEADERS SERVE FRESH THANKSGIVING MEALS AT HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE DINING FACILITY [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.