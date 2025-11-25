BASE LEADERS SERVE FRESH THANKSGIVING MEALS AT HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE DINING FACILITY

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, left, and Tricia Ethridge, Holloman Spouses Organization member, prepare a Thanksgiving meal plate at the Shifting Sands Dining Facility at Holloman Air Force Base, Nov. 27, 2025. The 49th Force Support Squadron sustainment services flight provided meals for Airmen and staff who may be stationed away from their families during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)