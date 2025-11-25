Guardsmen Share Thanksgiving Meal While Supporting D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission receive a Thanksgiving meal served by senior leaders in Washington, D.C., Nov. 28, 2025. The dinner brought together service members from across the joint task force for fellowship and appreciation during the holiday. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)