    Guardsmen Share Thanksgiving Meal While Supporting D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission [Image 4 of 4]

    Guardsmen Share Thanksgiving Meal While Supporting D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2025

    Photo by Billy Blankenship  

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission receive a Thanksgiving meal served by senior leaders in Washington, D.C., Nov. 28, 2025. The dinner brought together service members from across the joint task force for fellowship and appreciation during the holiday. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2025
    Date Posted: 11.28.2025 17:19
    Photo ID: 9413456
    VIRIN: 251128-Z-VZ654-1004
    Resolution: 9080x6053
    Size: 18.17 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, Guardsmen Share Thanksgiving Meal While Supporting D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission [Image 4 of 4], by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

