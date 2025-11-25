Guardsmen Share Thanksgiving Meal While Supporting D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission

Guardsmen line up for a Thanksgiving dinner served by senior leaders while supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C., Nov. 28, 2025. The holiday meal offered service members a moment of rest and connection amid ongoing public safety support operations across the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2025 17:19
|Photo ID:
|9413448
|VIRIN:
|251128-Z-VZ654-1005
|Resolution:
|9452x6301
|Size:
|21.77 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
