Guardsmen Share Thanksgiving Meal While Supporting D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission

Guardsmen line up for a Thanksgiving dinner served by senior leaders while supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C., Nov. 28, 2025. The holiday meal offered service members a moment of rest and connection amid ongoing public safety support operations across the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)