Guardsmen Share Thanksgiving Meal While Supporting D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission

Service members supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission gather for a Thanksgiving meal in Washington, D.C., Nov. 28, 2025. The event was hosted by senior leaders as a show of gratitude for the Guardsmen’s commitment to enhancing safety and community support throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2025 17:19
|Photo ID:
|9413453
|VIRIN:
|251128-Z-VZ654-1008
|Resolution:
|8949x5966
|Size:
|20.48 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
