Guardsmen Share Thanksgiving Meal While Supporting D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission

Service members supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission gather for a Thanksgiving meal in Washington, D.C., Nov. 28, 2025. The event was hosted by senior leaders as a show of gratitude for the Guardsmen’s commitment to enhancing safety and community support throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)