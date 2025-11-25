Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guardsmen Share Thanksgiving Meal While Supporting D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission [Image 2 of 4]

    Guardsmen Share Thanksgiving Meal While Supporting D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2025

    Photo by William J Blankenship 

    Joint Task Force DC

    Guardsmen supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner hosted by senior leaders in Washington, D.C., Nov. 28, 2025. The meal provided a seasonal moment of community for service members spending the holiday away from home. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2025
    Date Posted: 11.28.2025 17:19
    Photo ID: 9413450
    VIRIN: 251128-Z-VZ654-1009
    Resolution: 8416x5611
    Size: 17.3 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
