    Operation Inherent Resolve Thanksgiving 2025 [Image 8 of 8]

    Operation Inherent Resolve Thanksgiving 2025

    SYRIA

    11.27.2025

    Photo by Spc. Jaysen Relayson 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve     

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Preusser, the command sergeant major for Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, serves a Thanksgiving meal to service members at Rumalyn Landing Zone, Syria, Nov. 27, 2025. Leadership across the force volunteered to help deliver a holiday meal and strengthen morale for deployed troops. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaysen Relayson)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2025
