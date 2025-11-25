Operation Inherent Resolve Thanksgiving 2025

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Preusser, the command sergeant major for Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, serves a Thanksgiving meal to service members at Rumalyn Landing Zone, Syria, Nov. 27, 2025. Leadership across the force volunteered to help deliver a holiday meal and strengthen morale for deployed troops. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaysen Relayson)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2025 10:31
|Photo ID:
|9412602
|VIRIN:
|251127-A-PS901-1177
|Resolution:
|1302x868
|Size:
|260.83 KB
|Location:
|SY
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
