Operation Inherent Resolve Thanksgiving 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Preusser, the command sergeant major for Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, serves a Thanksgiving meal to service members at Rumalyn Landing Zone, Syria, Nov. 27, 2025. Leadership across the force volunteered to help deliver a holiday meal and strengthen morale for deployed troops. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaysen Relayson)