Operation Inherent Resolve Thanksgiving 2025

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Preusser, the command sergeant major for Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, recognizes service members at Rumalyn Landing Zone, Syria, before serving the Thanksgiving meal on Nov. 27, 2025. Senior leaders visited sites across the region to show appreciation and boost morale during the holiday. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaysen Relayson)