Soldiers are served up a Thanksgiving Meal courtesy of DFACs and Leadership

Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Harrison, the command sergeant major of 1-68th Infantry Battalion, serves a traditional Thanksgiving meal at Erbil Air Base, Iraq, on Nov. 27, 2025. The holiday dinner offers deployed service members a taste of home while strengthening morale and camaraderie during their mission. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Roberts)