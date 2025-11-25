Soldiers are served up a Thanksgiving Meal courtesy of DFACs and Leadership

Soldiers with Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve receive a traditional Thanksgiving meal at Erbil Air Base, Iraq, on Nov. 27, 2025. The holiday dinner offers deployed service members a taste of home while strengthening morale and camaraderie during their mission. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Roberts)
