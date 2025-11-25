Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers are served up a Thanksgiving Meal courtesy of DFACs and Leadership [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Soldiers are served up a Thanksgiving Meal courtesy of DFACs and Leadership

    IRAQ

    11.26.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Roberts 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve     

    Soldiers with Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve receive a traditional Thanksgiving meal at Erbil Air Base, Iraq, on Nov. 27, 2025. The holiday dinner offers deployed service members a taste of home while strengthening morale and camaraderie during their mission. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Roberts)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.27.2025 08:47
    Photo ID: 9412556
    VIRIN: 251127-A-UV833-1023
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.29 MB
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers are served up a Thanksgiving Meal courtesy of DFACs and Leadership [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Matthew Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers are served up a Thanksgiving Meal courtesy of DFACs and Leadership
    Soldiers are served up a Thanksgiving Meal courtesy of DFACs and Leadership
    Soldiers are served up a Thanksgiving Meal courtesy of DFACs and Leadership
    Soldiers are served up a Thanksgiving Meal courtesy of DFACs and Leadership
    Soldiers are served up a Thanksgiving Meal courtesy of DFACs and Leadership
    Soldiers are served up a Thanksgiving Meal courtesy of DFACs and Leadership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download