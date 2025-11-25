Italian coalition members, part of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, eat Thanksgiving meals together at the Oasis dining facility on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Nov. 27, 2025. Coalition members across the installation enjoyed the meals served by their leadership to support and boost morale for deployed troops. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Max Penn)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2025 08:47
|Photo ID:
|9412560
|VIRIN:
|251127-A-XV464-6749
|Resolution:
|6392x4480
|Size:
|4.01 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers are served Thanksgiving dinner at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Max Penn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.