Soldiers are served Thanksgiving dinner at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait

Italian coalition members, part of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, eat Thanksgiving meals together at the Oasis dining facility on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Nov. 27, 2025. Coalition members across the installation enjoyed the meals served by their leadership to support and boost morale for deployed troops. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Max Penn)