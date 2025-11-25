Soldiers are served Thanksgiving dinner at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Leslie F. Hauck III, chief of staff for Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, serves Thanksgiving meals to service members at the Oasis dining facility on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Nov. 27, 2025. Leadership volunteers across the installation helped provide holiday support and boost morale for deployed troops. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Max Penn)