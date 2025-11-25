Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers are served Thanksgiving dinner at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait [Image 11 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Soldiers are served Thanksgiving dinner at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait

    KUWAIT

    11.26.2025

    Photo by Spc. Max Penn 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve     

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Leslie F. Hauck III, chief of staff for Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, serves Thanksgiving meals to service members at the Oasis dining facility on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Nov. 27, 2025. Leadership volunteers across the installation helped provide holiday support and boost morale for deployed troops. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Max Penn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.27.2025 08:47
    Photo ID: 9412555
    VIRIN: 251127-A-XV464-4921
    Resolution: 6348x4480
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers are served Thanksgiving dinner at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Max Penn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers are served Thanksgiving dinner at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait
    Soldiers are served Thanksgiving dinner at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait
    Soldiers are served Thanksgiving dinner at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait
    Soldiers are served Thanksgiving dinner at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait
    Soldiers are served Thanksgiving dinner at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait
    Soldiers are served Thanksgiving dinner at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait
    Soldiers are served Thanksgiving dinner at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait
    Soldiers are served Thanksgiving dinner at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait
    Soldiers are served Thanksgiving dinner at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait
    Soldiers are served Thanksgiving dinner at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait
    Soldiers are served Thanksgiving dinner at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait
    Soldiers are served Thanksgiving dinner at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait
    Soldiers are served Thanksgiving dinner at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait
    Soldiers are served Thanksgiving dinner at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait
    Soldiers are served Thanksgiving dinner at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leaders
    Morale
    Coalition
    Thanksgiving

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download