U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, awards a U.S. Army Soldier with a challenge coin during a recognition ceremony near Panama Pacifico, Panama, Nov. 26, 2025. Nordhaus presented challenge coins to select personnel, commending their professionalism and the impact of their work on the joint security mission at JSCG-P. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 17:40
|Photo ID:
|9412102
|VIRIN:
|251126-A-GV534-5962
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief of the National Guard Bureau Visits Joint Security Cooperation Group – Panama [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.