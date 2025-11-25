Chief of the National Guard Bureau Visits Joint Security Cooperation Group – Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, awards a U.S. Army Soldier with a challenge coin during a recognition ceremony near Panama Pacifico, Panama, Nov. 26, 2025. Nordhaus presented challenge coins to select personnel, commending their professionalism and the impact of their work on the joint security mission at JSCG-P. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)