    Chief of the National Guard Bureau Visits Joint Security Cooperation Group – Panama [Image 8 of 11]

    Chief of the National Guard Bureau Visits Joint Security Cooperation Group – Panama

    PANAMA

    11.26.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, right, and Command Sgt. Maj. John T. Raines speak to U.S. service members during a recognition ceremony near Panama Pacifico, Panama, Nov. 26, 2025. Sustained cooperation through JSCG-P continues to bolster National Guard goals of building capable partners, improving collective readiness, and supporting long-term regional security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 17:40
    Photo ID: 9412091
    VIRIN: 251126-A-GV534-3136
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of the National Guard Bureau Visits Joint Security Cooperation Group – Panama [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Panama
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P

