Chief of the National Guard Bureau Visits Joint Security Cooperation Group – Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, right, and Command Sgt. Maj. John T. Raines speak to U.S. service members during a recognition ceremony near Panama Pacifico, Panama, Nov. 26, 2025. Sustained cooperation through JSCG-P continues to bolster National Guard goals of building capable partners, improving collective readiness, and supporting long-term regional security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)