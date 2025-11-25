Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief of the National Guard Bureau Visits Joint Security Cooperation Group – Panama [Image 6 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Chief of the National Guard Bureau Visits Joint Security Cooperation Group – Panama

    PANAMA

    11.26.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, speaks to U.S. Marines during a recognition ceremony near Panama Pacifico, Panama, Nov. 26, 2025. Nordhaus presented challenge coins to select personnel, commending their professionalism and the impact of their work on the joint security mission at JSCG-P. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 17:40
    Photo ID: 9412081
    VIRIN: 251126-A-GV534-1986
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of the National Guard Bureau Visits Joint Security Cooperation Group – Panama [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief of the National Guard Bureau Visits Joint Security Cooperation Group – Panama
    Chief of the National Guard Bureau Visits Joint Security Cooperation Group – Panama
    Chief of the National Guard Bureau Visits Joint Security Cooperation Group – Panama
    Chief of the National Guard Bureau Visits Joint Security Cooperation Group – Panama
    Chief of the National Guard Bureau Visits Joint Security Cooperation Group – Panama
    Chief of the National Guard Bureau Visits Joint Security Cooperation Group – Panama
    Chief of the National Guard Bureau Visits Joint Security Cooperation Group – Panama
    Chief of the National Guard Bureau Visits Joint Security Cooperation Group – Panama
    Chief of the National Guard Bureau Visits Joint Security Cooperation Group – Panama
    Chief of the National Guard Bureau Visits Joint Security Cooperation Group – Panama
    Chief of the National Guard Bureau Visits Joint Security Cooperation Group – Panama

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download