    Chief of the National Guard Bureau Visits Joint Security Cooperation Group – Panama

    Chief of the National Guard Bureau Visits Joint Security Cooperation Group – Panama

    PANAMA

    11.26.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, awards a U.S. Marine with a challenge coin during a recognition ceremony near Panama Pacifico, Panama, Nov. 26, 2025. Strengthening joint readiness and deepening regional partnerships remains a core National Guard priority supported through the ongoing efforts of JSCG-P. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 17:40
    Photo ID: 9412085
    VIRIN: 251126-A-GV534-5060
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Chief of the National Guard Bureau Visits Joint Security Cooperation Group – Panama [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Panama
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P

