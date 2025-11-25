U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, awards a U.S. Marine with a challenge coin during a recognition ceremony near Panama Pacifico, Panama, Nov. 26, 2025. Strengthening joint readiness and deepening regional partnerships remains a core National Guard priority supported through the ongoing efforts of JSCG-P. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 17:40
|Photo ID:
|9412085
|VIRIN:
|251126-A-GV534-5060
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief of the National Guard Bureau Visits Joint Security Cooperation Group – Panama [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.