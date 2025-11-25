Chief of the National Guard Bureau Visits Joint Security Cooperation Group – Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, awards a U.S. Marine with a challenge coin during a recognition ceremony near Panama Pacifico, Panama, Nov. 26, 2025. Strengthening joint readiness and deepening regional partnerships remains a core National Guard priority supported through the ongoing efforts of JSCG-P. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)