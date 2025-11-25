U.S. Ambassadors and USAREUR-AF Commander Attend Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Pabrade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army General Christopher Donahue, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa stands in front of the newly opened barracks after the ribbon cutting ceremony, Nov. 26, 2025, Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania. These new barracks are designed to provide better living and training conditions for rotational forces and support NATO's eastern flank defenses. This constant U.S. presence in the region reinforces collective defense priorities and demonstrates unwavering dedication to Lithuanian security. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Brian Sutherland) to Lithuanian security. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Brian Sutherland)