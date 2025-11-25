U.S. Ambassadors and USAREUR-AF Commander Attend Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Pabrade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kara McDonald, U.S. Ambassador to Lithuania, Matthew Whitaker, U.S. Ambassador to NATO, Brig. Gen. Nerijus Stankevičius, Commander of the Lithuanian Land Forces, Robertas Kaunas, Minister of National Defense of Lithuania, and U.S. Army General Christopher Donahue, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa stand in front of the newly opened barracks after the ribbon cutting ceremony, Nov. 26, 2025, Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania. These new barracks are designed to provide better living and training conditions for rotational forces and support NATO's eastern flank defenses. This constant U.S. presence in the region reinforces collective defense priorities and demonstrates unwavering dedication to Lithuanian security. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Brian Sutherland) to Lithuanian security. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Brian Sutherland)