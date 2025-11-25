Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Ambassadors and USAREUR-AF Commander Attend Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Pabrade [Image 2 of 6]

    U.S. Ambassadors and USAREUR-AF Commander Attend Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Pabrade

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    11.25.2025

    Photo by Maj. Brian Sutherland 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Kara McDonald, U.S. Ambassador to Lithuania, Matthew Whitaker, U.S. Ambassador to NATO, Brig. Gen. Nerijus Stankevičius, Commander of the Lithuanian Land Forces, Robertas Kaunas, Minister of National Defense of Lithuania, and U.S. Army General Christopher Donahue, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa stand in front of the newly opened barracks after the ribbon cutting ceremony, Nov. 26, 2025, Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania. These new barracks are designed to provide better living and training conditions for rotational forces and support NATO's eastern flank defenses. This constant U.S. presence in the region reinforces collective defense priorities and demonstrates unwavering dedication to Lithuanian security. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Brian Sutherland) to Lithuanian security. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Brian Sutherland)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 16:49
    Photo ID: 9411953
    VIRIN: 251125-A-FG761-9876
    Resolution: 4304x3454
    Size: 4.31 MB
    Location: PABRADE, LT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Lithuania Takes Major Step in Defense and Security Infrastructure with Long-Term Sustainment Commitment to U.S. Forces

