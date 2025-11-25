U.S. Ambassadors and USAREUR-AF Commander Attend Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Pabrade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Karl Kuechenmeister, the commander of 1st Infantry Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division shows Matthew Whitaker, U.S. Ambassador and Robertas Kaunas, Minister of National Defense of Lithuania newly opened barracks after the ribbon cutting ceremony, Nov. 26, 2025, Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania. These new barracks are designed to provide better living and training conditions for rotational forces and support NATO's eastern flank defenses. This constant U.S. presence in the region reinforces collective defense priorities and demonstrates unwavering dedication to Lithuanian security. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Brian Sutherland)