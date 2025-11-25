Lithuania Takes Major Step in Defense and Security Infrastructure with Long-Term Sustainment Commitment to U.S. Forces

Photo By Maj. Brian Sutherland | Kara McDonald, U.S. Ambassador to Lithuania, Matthew Whitaker, U.S. Ambassador to...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Brian Sutherland | Kara McDonald, U.S. Ambassador to Lithuania, Matthew Whitaker, U.S. Ambassador to NATO, Brig. Gen. Nerijus Stankevičius, Commander of the Lithuanian Land Forces, Robertas Kaunas, Minister of National Defense of Lithuania, and U.S. Army General Christopher Donahue, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa stand in front of the newly opened barracks after the ribbon cutting ceremony, Nov. 26, 2025, Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania. These new barracks are designed to provide better living and training conditions for rotational forces and support NATO's eastern flank defenses. This constant U.S. presence in the region reinforces collective defense priorities and demonstrates unwavering dedication to Lithuanian security. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Brian Sutherland) to Lithuanian security. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Brian Sutherland) see less | View Image Page

PABRADE, Lithuania – U.S. Army and the Lithuanian Armed Forces further enhanced their partnership at the Pabradė Training Area with new infrastructure and sustainment commitments. The structural upgrades include a new barracks facility, new dining facility and fitness center in addition to a Lithuanian backed logistical support package.



“Today Lithuania is taking a decisive step forward. We decided to expand our host nation support package, and cover all costs related to sustaining U.S. troops in our country. The new package is indefinite, and applies to all U.S. forces stationed in Lithuania,” said Mr. Robertas Kaunas, the Minister of Defense for the Republic of Lithuania.



Kaunas stated that, “This investment of 240 million euros is clear proof we are serious about defense and security. We are investing and building better capabilities, better facilities and better training and living conditions.”



“This will enhance the readiness and lethality of United States’ forces and shows our commitment to the United States presence here in Lithuania, a presence that is crucial for our collective security,” said Kaunas.



During the ribbon cutting ceremony, Mr. Kaunas also announced that the new Multifunctional Center will be called the ‘Soldier Center’, in memory of the four U.S. Soldiers who tragically lost their lives in a training accident earlier this year.



“Thank you for all the Lithuanian support for our four Soldiers this spring. That will never ever be forgotten and it’s a true marker of the importance of this alliance, but also the U.S and Lithuanian alliance and friendship,” said Gen. Christopher Donahue, the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Commander.



“Thank you for naming the barracks after those four great Soldiers and how you took care of their families,” said Donahue. “This building really represents the U.S-Lithuanian relationship, it represents freedom. And when I see these Soldiers away from home, I know exactly why we are here. To make sure the eastern flank deterrence line becomes real, with all our allies.”



Infrastructure and training development for U.S troops are essential to Lithuania’s security construct and underpins NATO’s efforts for power projection and defense in the Baltic region. The new buildings and facilities at the Pabrade Training Area are part of the continuous process of achieving security and defense milestones.



At the ceremony, Brig. General Nerijus Stankevicius, the Commander of the Lithuanian Land Force, stated that “your [U.S.] presence here means the world to our country and our people, and shows the U.S. remains our strategic ally against all threats.”



“We as the host nation take pride in creating the condition for our allies who need to operate, train and succeed. This facility is a testament of that commitment. Since 2019, U.S. rotational forces have been continuously deployed to Pabrade under the ‘heel-to-heel’ principle’,” said Stankevicius.



More than 1,000 U.S. troops currently operate throughout the country of Lithuania, and throughout their rotation they conduct numerous joint NATO exercises.



“The mission of these rotational forces is clear, through interoperability and joint training, to deter any aggressor and strengthen the shield that protects our region,” said Stankevicius. “This is an investment in our shared readiness, and the future strengthening of NATO and the eastern flank.”



U.S. Ambassador to Lithuania, Kara McDonald stated that, “We give thanks to Lithuania’s steadfast support and enduring partnership that strengthens our alliance and shared security. We are opening a new gateway of cooperation, a place where Lithuanian and United States forces will train, prepare and stand ready together.” She was able to tour the new facility with U.S Ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, who was able to visit Soldier’s rooms and a physical fitness training area.



The new barracks and sustainment package ensures a systematic development of military infrastructure and logistical capability, combining the needs of U.S., Lithuania and other NATO Allies’ troops in the region. These improvements are designed to provide better living and training conditions for rotational forces and support NATO's eastern flank defenses.



Stankevicius reiterated that “deterrence is stronger when we train together, when we plan together and when we stand together. Your presence and commitment to collective security is a powerful reminder that Lithuania is not alone and NATO stands firm.”



The new barracks enhances the U.S. Army’s ability to continue living and training with the Lithuanian military which is critical for timely and coordinated responses during potential crises in the region.



“Every adversary knows if you dare to cross that line, we will win, and we will when decisively. This relationship is the model for NATO. You [Lithuania] have become the model of what an ally looks like,” said Donahue.



The strategic plan for the new training facilities at Pabrade and the sustainment package is to combine Lithuanian and U.S. visions for training and logistical requirements to improve future security and defense cooperation between both nations.



The partnership between the U.S. Army and the Lithuanian Army at Pabrade is essential to improving the eastern flank deterrence line and build NATO’s security posture. The U.S. military’s presence in Lithuania is a critical deterrence and security guarantee for Lithuania and the Baltic states.